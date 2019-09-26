Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Its Position in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) by $3.76 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Boosted Position by $4.26 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 471.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 752,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 911,634 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 159,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 362,595 shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Widens Pretax Loss in 2017; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor America and SiriusXM Agree To Five-Year Extension; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 29/03/2018 – EANS-News: STRABAG awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project – ATTACHMENT; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 05/04/2018 – Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent; 07/03/2018 – PARETO: CIBUS ACQUIRED EU767 MLN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FROM SIRIUS; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 21,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.02 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 66,594 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 17/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, FIRMER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dorsey And Whitney Com Lc invested in 4,817 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,628 shares. Argent Co accumulated 0.15% or 7,382 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 25,070 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 679,245 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt LP owns 14,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 0% or 268 shares. Citizens And Northern holds 2,905 shares. First Merchants reported 2,008 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Limited Liability reported 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2,975 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap has 0.85% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13.82M shares. Clark Management accumulated 1,427 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 571,563 shares to 14,937 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 33,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,577 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.