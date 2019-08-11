Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased By $1.64 Million Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake; Northwest Pipe Co Has 1.07 Sentiment

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 81.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 18,032 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 40,228 shares with $3.70M value, up from 22,196 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $34.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.67M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 32 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 30 sold and decreased stock positions in Northwest Pipe Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.92 million shares, down from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Northwest Pipe Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 76,282 shares. Thomas White Intl reported 9,519 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 34,784 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.08% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 10,072 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First In reported 798 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co owns 1,900 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 50,900 shares. Scotia Capital reported 14,158 shares. 21,970 are owned by Nuveen Asset Llc. Allstate holds 14,576 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Old National National Bank & Trust In, a Indiana-based fund reported 24,910 shares. Miles Capital Inc reported 10,442 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company for 210,117 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 252,684 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 91,224 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 1.16% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 465,350 shares.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $243.86 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Water Transmission and Tubular Products. It has a 9.99 P/E ratio. The Water Transmission segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, including large diameter, high pressure, and engineered welded steel pipe products; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications.

The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 31,014 shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending.