Engineers Gate Manager LP Holds Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS); Lear (LEA) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 9,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 7 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 442,305 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1171.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 122,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 133,454 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 10,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 12.05 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 19/03/2018 – THE SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 475 FROM SFR 415; 19/04/2018 – Muscle Maker CEO Robert Morgan Resigned for Personal Reasons; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 – Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 14/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 25 FROM EUR 23; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.00 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seeing Limited Catalysts Ahead, UBS Powers Down Lear – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear promotes Cardew to CFO; Vanneste to retire – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 29,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 57,091 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment Lc owns 3.83M shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co invested in 557 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1,753 shares. North Star Investment reported 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 16,800 shares. Raymond James And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 14,366 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 0.01% or 12,465 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mackay Shields Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 39,568 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 74,032 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 45,301 shares to 295,301 shares, valued at $21.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community National Bank Of Raymore accumulated 6,540 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Company holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 428,100 shares. Motco holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 135,503 shares. Gideon Capital has invested 0.34% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Profund Advisors Llc stated it has 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.1% or 416,951 shares. Chevy Chase has 1.15M shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Millennium Llc reported 15,076 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 27,657 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.02% or 5,146 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 8.90M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 985,529 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 435,686 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fee wars also to hurt big banks’ earnings – KBW – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.