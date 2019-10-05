Engineers Gate Manager LP Holds Holding in Hologic (HOLX); As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Decreased by $392,035 Its Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 242.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 39,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 56,293 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 16,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 2.26 million shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waste Management Named Industry Leader on the 2019 North America and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has invested 0.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Motco reported 1,175 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc reported 1,800 shares. Ipswich Invest Co Incorporated invested in 4,050 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Thomasville National Bank invested in 6,502 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Becker Mgmt holds 9,525 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 8,596 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.73% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Horizon Invs Ltd Com reported 9,321 shares. 2.04M are held by . Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hayek Kallen holds 50,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 2,944 shares. Boston holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,580 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,328 shares to 40,238 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $486.93M for 25.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp reported 9,491 shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 40,016 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd accumulated 13,370 shares. Sg Americas has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 135,653 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 379,253 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 56,293 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Stifel Corp holds 0% or 18,918 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments accumulated 0.01% or 5,240 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 5,941 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF) by 19,990 shares to 14,888 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 55,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,672 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).