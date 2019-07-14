Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Greenhill & Co (GHL) Lowered as Valuation Declined; Holder Ellington Management Group Upped Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 51.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 20,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,533 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 40,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 213,312 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 190.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B

Analysts await Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GHL’s profit will be $9.48 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Greenhill & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -177.59% EPS growth.

