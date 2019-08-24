Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Evertec (EVTC) Has Decreased by $915,327; Teewinot Capital Advisers Increases Holding in Spirit Airls (SAVE)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 78.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 33,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 9,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 43,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 234,613 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 82,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 424,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, up from 342,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 657,546 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Cap Invs Ltd Com holds 9.44% or 467,041 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,430 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 424,957 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc stated it has 124,151 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 33,699 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 38,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 510,633 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 10,233 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 6,022 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Co reported 141,926 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.08% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 8,000 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,086 shares stake. Fmr Lc stated it has 8.92M shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. The insider Gardner H. McIntyre bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800. Christie Edward M III also bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited stated it has 2.26M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 165,357 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 30,637 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% or 8,951 shares. North Star Asset has 774,863 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 165,800 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc. State Street Corp owns 1.87 million shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 823,191 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Boston holds 756,737 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 8,212 shares. Gam Ag holds 27,974 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).