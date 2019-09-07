Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Clean Harbors (CLH) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Teleflex (TFX) Stake by $68.84 Million as Stock Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 227,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726.56 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 163,507 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 10,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 62,542 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 320,637 shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.60 million for 32.26 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

