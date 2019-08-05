Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Clean Harbors (CLH) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; Ecology & Env Cl A (EEI) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 10,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 62,542 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 153,367 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (EEI) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 104,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 117,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66M market cap company. It closed at $10.55 lastly. It is down 22.96% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,300 shares to 14,022 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 8,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 115,768 shares. 3,321 were reported by Panagora Asset. Acadian Asset Limited has 18,543 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs accumulated 3.1% or 286,600 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 9,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc invested in 128,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 1 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 11,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, North Star Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 12,675 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.92% or 149,685 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 8,480 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 432 shares.

