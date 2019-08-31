Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Avista (AVA) Lifted by $2.95 Million as Share Price Rose; Palladium Partners Has Raised Its Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holding by $830,008; Market Valuation Declined

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 12,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 151,145 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 138,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 85.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 73,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 160,239 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 86,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 246,207 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Avista Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVA); 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing Deal in 2H; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Washington Merger Case; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA GET FCC APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 05/03/2018 AVA: Hearing that staff is recommending the OPUC reject the Avista/HydroOne merger, opening up a new front in Trump’s Trade War with Canada. – ! $AVA; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CFIUS SEES NO UNRESOLVED CONCERNS ON HYDRO ONE-AVISTA DEAL; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company reported 3,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Manufacturers Life Commerce The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Aqr Capital Management Llc reported 63,052 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 352,734 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Company has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 650 shares. Moreover, Old Republic Intll has 0.74% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 674,000 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp invested in 4,240 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Ls Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Swiss Retail Bank reported 119,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Hennessy Advsr reported 57,572 shares. Caxton Assoc LP reported 19,913 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista Makes Annual Cost Adjustment Filings in Oregon – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista announces $7 million investment to strengthen communities – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018, and Initiates 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista requests electric and natural gas rate changes in Washington – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 91,575 shares to 41,913 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,459 shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 1.22% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 99,057 shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department reported 32,595 shares stake. Raymond James reported 1.12M shares. Peninsula Asset Management invested 1.56% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parsec owns 310,228 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust Communications has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jacobs And Company Ca holds 0.43% or 36,729 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 567,830 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,860 shares. 416,205 were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. John G Ullman And Assocs reported 574,620 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,874 shares. Rdl Finance Inc stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 787 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,243 shares to 175,227 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,549 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).