Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Upped Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position By $3.50 Million; Blackstone Has 0.79 Sentiment

Blackstone (BGB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.73, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 22 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 28 reduced and sold their stock positions in Blackstone. The investment professionals in our database reported: 13.92 million shares, down from 15.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackstone in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 223.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 60,319 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock rose 5.16%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 87,300 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 26,981 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $13.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 805,335 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The company has market cap of $671.31 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 124,654 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) has declined 6.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.41% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 11.5% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund for 516,017 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 349,687 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 126,347 shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 0.84% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 132,891 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 7,762 shares to 2,929 valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 35,518 shares and now owns 22,900 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 1,553 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 35,145 shares. Stratford Consulting Lc owns 5,935 shares. 590 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1.20M shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1,548 shares. Pinnacle Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,700 shares. Victory Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 105,118 shares. First Republic Inv Management invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 5,837 shares. State Street invested in 9.50 million shares. Agf Invs Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 143,577 shares. Citigroup owns 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 335,194 shares. Boys Arnold & owns 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 4,151 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity. GLASS DENNIS R sold 10,000 shares worth $604,857.