Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Upped Its Freeport (FCX) Stake; Kennedy (KW) Position Boosted by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 363.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 73,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 94,131 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 20,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 640,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 620,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 181,369 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Another trade for 7,100 shares valued at $149,100 was made by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh on Wednesday, March 6.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Omaha Corp by 12,750 shares to 466,000 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) by 52,329 shares to 24,281 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

