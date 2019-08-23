Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Upped Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake by $1.05 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 56.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 80,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 224,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 143,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 1.15M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc analyzed 11,880 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

