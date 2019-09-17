Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Upped Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $953,224; American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holder Df Dent & Co Cut Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 158.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 7,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,423 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 4,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 2.54M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 610,126 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.74M, down from 623,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $221.3. About 1.52M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,217 shares to 21,037 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 17,604 shares to 25,617 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.