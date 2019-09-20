Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Upped By $2.20 Million Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Stake; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted By $1.55 Million Its Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Scotts Miracle (SMG) stake by 113.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 15,806 shares as Scotts Miracle (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 29,767 shares with $2.93M value, up from 13,961 last quarter. Scotts Miracle now has $5.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.1. About 133,694 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) stake by 207.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 73,428 shares as Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG)’s stock declined 25.19%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 108,805 shares with $3.30M value, up from 35,377 last quarter. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc now has $1.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 316,708 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated holds 15,805 shares. Curbstone Management reported 7,630 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 14,904 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 28,584 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Raymond James And Assocs owns 104,237 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 41,796 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. 425,790 were accumulated by Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Sequoia Fin Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 32,328 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp, New York-based fund reported 1,371 shares. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 581 shares. Bridges Management Inc stated it has 0.09% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity. Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. also sold $19.97 million worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 21,365 shares to 297,315 valued at $20.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 68,023 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) stake by 54,483 shares to 15,622 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced New Relic Inc stake by 22,166 shares and now owns 64,861 shares. Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs holds 4.45M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,542 shares. Schroder Investment Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Bell Fincl Bank owns 18,223 shares. Whittier Tru Company accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 10,522 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 14,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 45,411 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Van Berkom & Assoc reported 1.99 million shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,968 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 53,762 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.25% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 215,800 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 38,071 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Waddell & Reed Finance holds 994,841 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.