Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holding by $1.22 Million as Valuation Declined; Mathes Company Has Lowered Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Stake by $502,150 as Market Valuation Rose

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc analyzed 6,050 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $220.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 3.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp analyzed 305,726 shares as the company's stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 307,877 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 613,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $91.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.89% or $0.0714 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5844. About 2.98M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 2.47M shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 19,869 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0.08% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Citadel Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.41 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 368,983 shares. Regions Fincl holds 8,656 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 240,546 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 241,339 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 698,929 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.12M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 346,818 shares. 516 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability. Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 118,327 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 15,914 shares to 69,246 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 244,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.