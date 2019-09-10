Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by $1.19 Million; As Aptargroup (ATR) Share Value Rose, Kwmg Cut by $2.32 Million Its Holding

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 21,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 24,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $119.11. About 254,336 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp analyzed 15,803 shares as the company's stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 45,360 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 61,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 564,450 shares traded or 51.31% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 10,073 shares to 254,108 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $61.52M for 31.34 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Biohaven Advances NOJECTIONâ„¢ Migraine Platform With Completion Of Enrollment Of Pivotal Phase 2/3 Trial Of Vazegepant, The First Intranasally Administered CGRP Receptor Antagonist In Development For The Acute Treatment Of Migraine – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 107,036 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,404 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 91,483 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. 12,482 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,120 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,445 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Company owns 1,844 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Grp stated it has 69,001 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,878 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuance Invs Limited holds 214,155 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,693 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,913 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De reported 461,765 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 92,200 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Quantitative Inv Mngmt invested in 12,700 shares. Bb&T reported 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 35,648 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 461,382 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Company reported 18,108 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Regions Fincl stated it has 1,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Management invested in 269 shares. Bluestein R H Com holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 1,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14 are owned by Glenmede Na. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 937,253 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 31,714 shares to 91,653 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 54,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $55.40M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.