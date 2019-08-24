Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding by $818,871 as Market Valuation Declined; As Care Com (CRCM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 272,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.50M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 743,219 shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares to 21,448 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 66,208 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Moreover, Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 49,562 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 77,454 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 17,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 45,517 shares. owns 15,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chatham Capital Incorporated has 74,676 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd owns 74,035 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.04% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 97,395 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 49,066 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. The insider Beder Tanya S bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Limited Co invested in 47,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 2.65M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 1.40 million shares. 28,400 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% or 27,400 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Aviance Cap Llc holds 5,054 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 279,713 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 2,800 shares. Axa owns 41,600 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Waterstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bridgeway Management invested in 0.04% or 1.05M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 54,024 shares to 122,553 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 32,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

