Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Holding in Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) by $514,510 as Share Price Declined; Federated Invs Pa (FII) Market Value Rose While Goodhaven Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 51,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 91,720 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, down from 143,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 236,297 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 130,949 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,000 were reported by Fruth Mgmt. Tortoise Cap Llc stated it has 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). 10,000 are owned by Bluestein R H And. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 120,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 201 shares. Whittier Company has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 279,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr has 94,296 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 3.21M shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Voya Invest Ltd Liability has 61,177 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,278 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 270,189 shares to 294,047 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 91,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.76 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.