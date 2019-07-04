Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Position By $573,432; Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) stake by 52.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 23,893 shares as Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 21,977 shares with $545,000 value, down from 45,870 last quarter. Echo Global Logistics Inc now has $543.43M valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 64,855 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 6.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 126,069 shares with $20.15 million value, down from 135,286 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 918,563 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity. May John C II sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 11,661 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 26,223 shares to 2.55 million valued at $138.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 111,943 shares and now owns 1.70 million shares. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.60 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Deere & Co. Soared 18.2% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Deere & Co. Shares Fell 15.4% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Deere had 21 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. Bank of America downgraded the shares of DE in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, February 15 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14800 target in Monday, May 20 report.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) stake by 66,651 shares to 77,973 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 12,935 shares and now owns 80,686 shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.04 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Investment Research to Launch App for Amazon Echo & Google Home Devices – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Releases New Echo Dot Kids Edition Smart Speaker – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon is Delivering Star-Studded Deals for Members on Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Echo Global Logistics had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.