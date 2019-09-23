Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $456,595 as Stock Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 441,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.69M, down from 450,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 291,558 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 147.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 6,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 11.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Capito Asks About Opioid Effort; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Delays Preview Of Smart Speaker In Wake Of Data Scandal: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 60,606 shares to 8,640 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 47,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,149 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.12M shares. Sequoia Finance Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,806 shares. Money Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.84% or 8,188 shares in its portfolio. 2,504 were accumulated by Oarsman. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 77,436 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 139,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 541 shares. Montecito Retail Bank Tru accumulated 3,585 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fund Mgmt Sa reported 280,300 shares stake. Parametric Port Limited Company reported 8.11M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Management accumulated 31,874 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Corvex Management LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,000 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 1.60 million shares for 4.8% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.70 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,634 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 18,648 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 31,645 shares. 15 were reported by Gradient Ltd Liability Corp. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,422 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs holds 0% or 4,958 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 9,733 shares. 77,485 were reported by Jefferies Gp. Monarch Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 20,775 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 2.63% or 2.52M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 559,594 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 12.98M shares. Moreover, Renaissance has 0.16% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 3.35M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 1.61 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Scheer Rowlett Associate Mgmt accumulated 1.03 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).