Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $851,730; Capital Returns Management Decreased Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 45,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 220,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 265,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 766,613 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 125.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 28,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 50,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 22,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 526,815 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 0.05% or 5,826 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability reported 9,901 shares. 89,224 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,399 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 998,868 shares. 6,598 were accumulated by Pension Ser. Alyeska Inv LP reported 86,038 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 12,405 shares. Commerce Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 3.81M shares. Amp Capital Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 230,609 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 133,091 shares stake. Overbrook Corp, a New York-based fund reported 27,079 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 368,783 shares to 447,943 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 10,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,121 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).