Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Its Ryder Sys (R) Position by $4.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Dominion Res Va (D) Stake Lifted by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92 million, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 3.16 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 66,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 11,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 77,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 405,316 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 27/03/2018 – Ryder launches asset-sharing platform for commercial vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 07/04/2018 – Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Set for Masters Duel in Ryder Cup Rematch; 23/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N CONFIRMS ONE OF ITS VANS WAS INVOLVED IN TORONTO INCIDENT, SAYS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $5.52; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 42,505 shares to 105,888 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 23,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Montag A Assocs reported 5,875 shares. Copeland Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.94% or 453,251 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,742 shares stake. Synovus Fin Corporation stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 46,288 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Carret Asset has 3,658 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 251,093 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Fincl Gp, Ohio-based fund reported 98,582 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc owns 0.21% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 27,372 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 872,647 shares. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 137,312 shares. Gsa Llp owns 11,049 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 65 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,445 shares. Country State Bank owns 142 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 1.97% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Main Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Counselors Inc reported 223,207 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 62,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hyman Charles D invested in 7,152 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank holds 0.14% or 19,229 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited holds 13,542 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ww Investors accumulated 3.12M shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.22 million shares.

