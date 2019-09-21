Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position; As Brown (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Lifted Its Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,995 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 103,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 91,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.10 million shares traded or 188.26% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 20,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.56M shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 2,701 are held by Pitcairn. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company owns 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,100 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 575,725 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 425,756 shares. Oakbrook Llc invested in 12,009 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.14% or 220,773 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 0% or 1,301 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 61,223 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Chatham Gp accumulated 1,960 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,952 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sterling Cap Lc holds 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 20,740 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 53,082 shares to 13,137 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gms Inc by 47,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,562 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.