Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $2.68 Million as Share Price Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Increased Its Stake

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $8.77 during the last trading session, reaching $375.42. About 1.16 million shares traded or 8.09% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 618.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 33,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 39,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 5,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,316 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny has invested 2.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitchell Mngmt stated it has 0.73% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 145,234 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.82M shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 151,911 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Srb Corporation holds 5,947 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% stake. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bb&T Limited invested in 16,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,823 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.04% or 13,404 shares. Hrt Fin Limited has 0.21% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 42,162 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 60,435 shares or 0% of the stock.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 49,201 shares to 63,727 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 232,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 2,005 shares. South Texas Money Management invested in 0.02% or 1,180 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hourglass Capital Lc has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Leavell Mngmt Inc reported 1% stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 952 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 3,801 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 253,519 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 1,107 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 705,185 shares. Allstate accumulated 23,522 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Co reported 3,164 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System owns 46,751 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,870 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $397.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18,776 shares to 41,292 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

