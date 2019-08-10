Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake; Capital Management Associates Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $513,300

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 194.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 90,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 136,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 46,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 398,764 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20% – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nu Skin (NUS) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Q2 View Soft – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 70,453 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 72,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,437 shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,557 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.05% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 18,589 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 538,172 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 77,339 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp owns 4,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Sensato Invsts Ltd reported 9,600 shares. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,400 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 895,326 shares. Virtu Ltd owns 4,562 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited has 1.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,411 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 27,694 shares stake. 2,352 were reported by Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Korea Invest holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.56 million shares. Nadler Finance invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Summit Fin Strategies accumulated 6,461 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com invested in 18,915 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Apriem Advisors reported 27,484 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na holds 0.18% or 26,094 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.