Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding by $2.20 Million; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $2.99 Million Its Holding

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 28,615 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $176.07. About 4.66M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 207.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 73,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 108,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 35,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 445,870 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,438 shares to 55,438 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 64,144 shares to 29,351 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 130,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

