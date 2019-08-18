Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position By $2.58 Million; Biomerica (BMRA) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 81.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 32,672 shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 72,594 shares with $5.77 million value, up from 39,922 last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 227,347 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Biomerica Inc (BMRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 4 decreased and sold their positions in Biomerica Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 125,183 shares, up from 87,576 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Biomerica Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 6.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.42 million. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,832 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,245 shares.

Analysts await Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Biomerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 15,313 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsrs reported 15,559 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks has 123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 8,680 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 8,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 189,015 are held by Chicago Equity Lc. Brinker Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 982 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Strs Ohio owns 4,513 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 107,243 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Franklin holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 2,720 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc, Washington-based fund reported 127,280 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 17,966 shares to 20,807 valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) stake by 305,726 shares and now owns 307,877 shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was reduced too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had sold 1.73 million shares worth $127.12M.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind has $11000 highest and $72 lowest target. $98.20’s average target is 2.83% above currents $95.5 stock price. Armstrong Ind had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Nomura. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24.