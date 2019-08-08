Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Increased Its Rambus Del (RMBS) Holding; Shorts at BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BNNLF) Lowered By 30.97%

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) stake by 48.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 42,635 shares as Rambus Inc Del (RMBS)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 130,626 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 87,991 last quarter. Rambus Inc Del now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 288,119 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 27/04/2018 – Rambus Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Gets 42.5M Votes Against, 38.6M For; 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core; 31/05/2018 – Rambus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for Jun. 7; 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beijing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Rambus Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Market Development; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL

BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) had a decrease of 30.97% in short interest. BNNLF’s SI was 414,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.97% from 599,700 shares previously. With 186,600 avg volume, 2 days are for BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF)’s short sellers to cover BNNLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.029. About 496,351 shares traded or 148.56% up from the average. Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bannerman Resources: This Microcap Provides The Most Leverage For A Uranium Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2017.

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. The company has market cap of $26.85 million. The companyÂ’s principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 37,412 shares to 46,114 valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) stake by 272,957 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RMBS, SUM, AEP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rambus -3% after revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate SLY Will Reach $77 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.