Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Increased Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Increased Stratus Properties (STRS) Position by $675,648

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 19,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 72,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 52,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 408,572 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 21,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 377,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25 million, up from 356,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stratus Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 105 shares traded. Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) has declined 6.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STRS News: 05/04/2018 – iLOOKABOUT and Stratus Data Systems Enter Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent; 05/04/2018 – ILOOKABOUT CORP – SIGNING OF A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO PURSUE A POSSIBLE MERGER WITH STRATUS DATA SYSTEMS, INC; 12/04/2018 – Stratus Pharmaceuticals’, Tarmac Products, Inc., Miami Gardens Facility Receives FDA Inspection Approval; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stratus Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRS); 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 12/04/2018 – Stratus Pharmaceuticals’, Tarmac Products, Inc., Miami Gardens Facility Receives FDA Inspection Approval; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 16/04/2018 – STARMALLS INC STR.PS – FY GROSS REV 5.30 BLN PESOS VS 4.48 BLN PESOS; 12/03/2018 New Stratus Energy Announces Amendment of Warrants; 30/05/2018 – Stratus Video Announces Telehealth Interoperability Product — Stratus Link

