Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Stake in Sysco (SYY) as Stock Value Declined; As Netapp (NTAP) Share Value Declined, Boston Partners Cut Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 951,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.70M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 3.10 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 18,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 3,263 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231,000, down from 21,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust reported 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gradient Lc accumulated 0.54% or 148,753 shares. 7,411 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 1.25M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 2.34M shares. 44,915 are owned by Dillon & Associates. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Trust holds 1,772 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 10,185 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 89,963 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 10,180 shares. Fil holds 0.02% or 159,599 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 20,735 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 14,440 shares. 3,400 are held by Burt Wealth Advisors. 733 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,897 shares to 46,044 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $191.39 million for 18.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 389,115 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Housing Corp by 126,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Incorporated invested 1.3% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 44,257 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.03% or 71,831 shares. 994 were accumulated by Manchester Mgmt Ltd. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 200 shares. Dean Cap Management holds 0.55% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 8,489 shares. Virtu Lc holds 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 11,321 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 49,267 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 4.31 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication owns 2,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 416,983 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 688,748 shares.