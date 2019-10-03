Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Its Carbonite (CARB) Stake; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Has 0.95 Sentiment

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 42 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 44 sold and decreased equity positions in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 13.34 million shares, down from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 32 Increased: 32 New Position: 10.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Carbonite Inc (CARB) stake by 27.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 20,994 shares as Carbonite Inc (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 54,664 shares with $1.42M value, down from 75,658 last quarter. Carbonite Inc now has $531.07M valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 343,677 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 94,656 shares to 206,370 valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 11,974 shares and now owns 26,274 shares. American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Maverick Capital holds 0.08% or 198,990 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication has 8,793 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Com accumulated 0.21% or 243,672 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Invesco has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 29,182 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Granahan Investment Management Ma owns 1.41M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 20,825 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 12,959 shares. 54,664 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.11M for 10.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation for 1.21 million shares. Paragon Capital Management Llc owns 167,659 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell & Co. has 1.61% invested in the company for 190,357 shares. The Wisconsin-based A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 119,272 shares.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 121.29 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids , coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 111,798 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.