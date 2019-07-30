Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Natus Medical Del (BABY) Stake by $933,325 as Shares Declined; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Has Boosted Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 37,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,492 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL – PROPOSING TO REMOVE NATUS’S CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – Voce Capital Nominates Three Natus Directors; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 20/03/2018 – Voce Fight Follows Disappointing Natus Guidance, Heated Coffee Shop Encounter; 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – Voce Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC IS SEEKING TO REMOVE CHAIRMAN OF NATUS BOARD & REPLACE HIM WITH A THIRD CANDIDATE

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.93. About 1.45 million shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Embree Tracy A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv has 3,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 0.29% stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com reported 15 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 104,635 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Jane Street Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dupont Management holds 13,657 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Fire Gp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 50,471 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 7,097 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 12,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 887,674 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 60,162 shares. 54,388 were accumulated by Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership. Missouri-based Cutter Comm Brokerage has invested 0.22% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Credit Suisse Ag reported 32,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 135,201 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 23,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.17% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Voya Inv Lc invested in 13,349 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc reported 180 shares stake.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 99,619 shares to 178,277 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Funko Inc by 32,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2,718 activity.