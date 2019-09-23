Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Its Holding in Pvh (PVH) by $2.05 Million as Stock Declined; Sigma Planning Upped Stake in Pvh (PVH) by $367,258

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 113.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 7,363 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, up from 3,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.43 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – 2018 REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 65.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 21,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 11,583 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 33,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.43 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.45 million for 7.18 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 8,237 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 78,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 58,957 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 8,609 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 186,196 shares stake. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Trust owns 49 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.1% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 165,481 shares. 6,389 are held by Pitcairn. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 291,433 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 395,479 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Mai Capital has invested 0.06% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. On Friday, May 31 NASELLA HENRY bought $99,408 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 1,200 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,892 shares to 4,821 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

PVH Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "PVH Corp (PVH) PT Raised to $101 at Piper Jaffray After Non Deal Roadshow – StreetInsider.com" on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) by 20,848 shares to 32,617 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,125 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

