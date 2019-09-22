Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $6.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Minerva Advisors Has Cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holding by $352,000; Stock Value Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 448,326 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; Vacancies; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 941.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 36,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 40,472 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 3,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.23 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 62,441 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 8,100 shares. 20,671 are held by Menta Capital Limited Liability Co. Essex Management Ltd Liability Com reported 219,455 shares. Petrus Com Lta holds 0.05% or 24,086 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 49,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 21,152 shares. Paloma Prtn owns 32,104 shares. 287,600 are owned by Harvey Prtn Limited Liability Corp. 147,825 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). American Interest accumulated 38,754 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 72,967 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 17,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, September 4.