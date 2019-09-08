Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake; Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Holder Fpr Partners Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 375.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 234,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 297,362 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 62,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566.90 million, down from 17.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 800,638 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,908 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,700 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt owns 827,228 shares. Financial Advantage invested in 2.72% or 117,862 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group stated it has 42,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.52 million shares. Research Glob Investors has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested in 147,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust LP reported 466,502 shares. Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 3.35% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 359,596 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Communications. Madison Investment Hldgs holds 1.38% or 2.32 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1.13 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 99 shares.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $260.59 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ACGL vs. SIGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln National’s New Tool to Enrich Customer Experience – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 7.08 million shares to 24.64 million shares, valued at $272.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 188,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 43,100 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 513,065 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 23,500 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4.75% or 455,675 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 1,979 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Company. Etrade Limited holds 0.01% or 25,455 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 549,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Company has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 34,860 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 990,447 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 43,579 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 45,795 shares to 58,537 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 13,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,178 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.