Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Its Hillenbrand (HI) Holding by $806,552; Arrow Financial Has Upped Its Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) as Market Value Rose

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 115.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 36,744 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 17,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 339,402 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Caprock Group reported 3,670 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,600 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 4,598 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 80,687 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 39,549 are owned by Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Co. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 27,217 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 9,407 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 2,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 13,212 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.34% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Seabridge Inv Advsrs, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,440 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eastern National Bank & Trust has 1.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,050 shares to 24,258 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,355 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 40,515 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.03% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 21,072 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 145,500 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 27,700 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 19,101 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 324,360 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.04% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 150 shares. Parkside Retail Bank &, a Missouri-based fund reported 28 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn holds 104 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 155,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bernzott Advisors holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 502,865 shares.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “Was That the Best the Market Could Do? – TheStreet.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillenbrand Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “We’ll Rise (and Fall) Again – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 42,525 shares to 33,819 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 48,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,741 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.