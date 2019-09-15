Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Its Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Stake; Cohen Lawrence B Trimmed Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $372,048

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 113.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 40,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 75,740 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 923,114 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21,851 shares to 11,583 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,555 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider BREWER OLIVER G III bought $151,400. $73,750 worth of stock was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callaway Golf Is Cheap Enough – If The Strategy Is On Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/11: (TTOO) (LXRX) (LOVE) Higher (ZS) (GME) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 134% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Amer Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Advisory Research invested 0.02% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Sei Investments has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Geode Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.11 million shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 8,337 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Co has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 19,170 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company owns 318,666 shares. 286,811 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 150 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs stated it has 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Blackrock stated it has 13.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 59,996 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.