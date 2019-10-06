Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $843,409; Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Decreased Its Position

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 131.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 120,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 212,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 91,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 422,266 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 33,346 shares to 6,280 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 77,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,394 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biotech News Recap: Key NASH Readout Coming Up For CymaBay Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Daiichi’s Positive Breast Cancer Trial, Supernus Slumps, Axovant Reverse Split – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genfit And The NASH Education Program: The Race To Inform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Cancer-Fighting Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Biotech Set to Dominate the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% or 485 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 566,336 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 10,970 were reported by Finemark Bank & Tru. Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whitnell And has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Opus Point Prtn Management Limited Liability holds 0.77% or 5,625 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,883 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 142,226 shares. Logan reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gladius LP stated it has 67 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 54,033 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Llp reported 2.26 million shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 200 shares.