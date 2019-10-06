Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Position in Wayfair (W) by $2.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hg Vora Capital Management Position in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Cut by $10.00 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.38 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 16,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 56,749 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, down from 73,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.77. About 1.88 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.16 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.