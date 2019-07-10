Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Ryder Sys (R) Stake as Market Value Declined; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Valuation Declined While Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $2.98 Million

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 1.10 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 66,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 77,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 269,987 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – H&M Taps Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen for Spring Ads; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing Statement of Ranking Member Carper: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 27/03/2018 – Ryder: Platform Allows Companies to Lend, Borrow Idle Commercial Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle; 07/04/2018 – Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Set for Masters Duel in Ryder Cup Rematch; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 240,009 shares to 263,713 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 27,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. R’s profit will be $74.63 million for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 2,850 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 34,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 1,000 were accumulated by Rech & Management. Scotia Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 96,054 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 204,122 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore holds 103,275 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Burney Comm invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,267 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 0.05% or 16,215 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.36% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Shell Asset Management Communications holds 5,018 shares. Montag A & Assocs reported 5,875 shares.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49M for 13.62 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.