Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Hasbro (HAS) Stake by $7.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Miura Global Management Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Lowered as Shares Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 86,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 102,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 455,649 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 32,449 shares to 54,421 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 65,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $271.69 million for 12.61 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

