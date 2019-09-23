Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased By $2.05 Million Its Pvh (PVH) Stake; Surmodics Has 0.98 Sentiment

Surmodics Inc (SRDX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 58 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 59 decreased and sold stakes in Surmodics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 11.96 million shares, up from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Surmodics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 43 New Position: 15.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 65.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 21,851 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 11,583 shares with $1.10M value, down from 33,434 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $6.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 974,751 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – 2018 REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN

Among 11 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $7300 lowest target. $106.64’s average target is 22.57% above currents $87 stock price. PVH had 22 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the shares of PVH in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, August 30 with “Sell”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 3. Morgan Stanley maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. UBS maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 29.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. 191 shares valued at $14,254 were bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL on Tuesday, September 3. Another trade for 6,250 shares valued at $502,293 was made by NASELLA HENRY on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.45 million for 7.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) stake by 73,428 shares to 108,805 valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 6,458 shares and now owns 11,415 shares. Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited invested in 118 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 161,596 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.02% or 7,056 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 23,087 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Two Sigma Lc reported 3,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Johnson invested in 0% or 215 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 89,890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 18,611 shares. Mai Capital has 0.06% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 13,009 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Axa owns 2,851 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 50,394 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 10,091 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6.67% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. for 927,168 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc owns 32,475 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.5% invested in the company for 119,934 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.14% in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 107,790 shares.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $1.08 million for 145.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.