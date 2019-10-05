Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Its Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI) by $405,342; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Apriem Advisors Lowered by $458,106 Its Stake

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 1,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 73,769 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,144 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 6,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 19,125 shares to 109,109 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.37 million for 14.40 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.