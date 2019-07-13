Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Position by $2.85 Million; Market Value Declined; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Howard Capital Management Increased Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 89.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 51,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 57,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 196,926 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 89,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Inc has 5.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Llc stated it has 5,765 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 1.72% or 117,571 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt reported 2.57% stake. Winch Advisory Services Lc invested in 14,983 shares or 1.29% of the stock. First Personal Fin Services holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,842 shares. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 9.49% or 395,049 shares. 78,887 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Patten has 3.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 58,622 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt has 75,336 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 5.93% or 95,744 shares in its portfolio. Foothills Asset Limited holds 2.52% or 20,846 shares in its portfolio. Graham Cap Mngmt Lp invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Hill Ltd Partnership holds 4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 282,544 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares to 59,365 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,018 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 102,919 shares to 210,026 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N V by 29,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.56M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 10,841 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 0.16% or 14,498 shares. World Investors, California-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Pitcairn Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,155 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 206,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 4,406 shares in its portfolio. 28,250 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Citigroup stated it has 5,553 shares. Clearbridge Ltd owns 2.44 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cardinal accumulated 17,986 shares. Capital Research Investors reported 8.99M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 18,811 shares. Northern Corporation reported 667,836 shares.