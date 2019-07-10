Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Holding in Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) by $1.21 Million as Share Value Declined; Perigon Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 25,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 51,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 252,678 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB NAMES CHRISTOPHER J. BALDWIN CHAIRMAN OF BO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Plans Public Market Return With IPO Filing; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club filed for an IPO, marking its bid to become a public company again; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES FOR IPO

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $379.93. About 6.71M shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $15.14 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.08% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 176,505 shares. 20,088 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 63,837 shares. Shine Advisory Service accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 25,853 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 16,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Amp Investors reported 7,091 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 178,389 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “High Expenses to Hurt BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Let the (Name) Debate Begin! BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® Celebrates Its Famously Mispronounced Dessert With a Free Pizookie® Offer That Everyone Can Agree on – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 95,015 shares to 550,167 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 53,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,606 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 7,607 shares valued at $2.74 million was sold by Sweeney Anne M.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SPYG, MCD, NFLX, ABT – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IQiyi Stock is the Not Netflix of China â€” And Thatâ€™s Okay – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Netflix and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,687 shares. The California-based Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.11M shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0.06% or 33,561 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 752,920 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.67% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.69 million shares. Light Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 308,752 shares. Fiera Capital reported 6,548 shares stake. 2,674 are held by Wade G W. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 0.15% or 910 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.49% or 6,967 shares. Clearbridge Investments has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horizon Ltd Co owns 1,686 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Gru Inc owns 0.32% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,425 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,709 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).