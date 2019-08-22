Engineers Gate Manager LP Continues to Hold Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS); As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Todd Asset Management Cut Position

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 76,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, down from 88,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 5.38M shares traded or 33.70% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 244.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 17,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 24,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 7,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 681,396 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 51,389 shares to 508,976 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 57,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25,874 shares to 9,261 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) by 24,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,726 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).