Engaged Capital Upped Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $88.36 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Stake by $113.15 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 327,526 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 263,156 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 535,332 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr holds 35,248 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 9,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 647,311 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl invested 6.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 500,000 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0.09% or 3,177 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 90,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Greenlight Cap has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 76,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Northern stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 862,744 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 1.49M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 12,150 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 11.79% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 402,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,168 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Nomura invested in 68,193 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 7,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Gp reported 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.33M shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Downgrade Sends Hain Celestial Shares Down 12%: Here’s What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.