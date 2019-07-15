Engaged Capital Trimmed Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $1.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding Boosted by Indus Capital Partners Llc

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 78,872 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 2.50M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares to 88,644 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “AMD Stock Is Still a Good Buy as It Begins Leveling Off – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health in sale talks; shares up 9% – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tackle Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 46,470 are held by Bessemer Grp. 1,300 are held by Qs Lc. Piedmont Advsr stated it has 6,029 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 65,069 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 29,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Strs Ohio reported 15,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Oak Associate Limited Oh owns 5,110 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc has 0.02% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 287,567 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 307 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 8,211 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 46,613 shares. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 212,324 shares or 0.88% of the stock.