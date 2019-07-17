Engaged Capital Trimmed Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Position by $1.83 Million as Stock Rose; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose, Iberiabank Has Lifted Holding by $570,480

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 7,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, up from 138,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 640,353 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 81,342 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $21.30 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.50% EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 56,368 shares to 162,440 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 13,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,429 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Vossler Jennifer R., worth $749,800. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986 on Tuesday, February 12.