Engaged Capital Trimmed Its Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Stake by $49.22 Million; Autus Asset Management Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $377,520; Valuation Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 49,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, down from 51,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $275.74. About 818,123 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 161,476 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55 million for 18.64 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engaged Cap Limited Com accumulated 343,873 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 1,360 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 9,763 shares. Smith Graham Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 333,085 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 232,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% or 14,753 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 67,839 shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 220,300 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited owns 1,161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 95,784 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 46,313 shares. Legal General Group Plc reported 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 290,701 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,212 shares to 101,597 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,875 were accumulated by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Bank Of The West stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,823 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 115,061 were accumulated by Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 2.74% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,720 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Washington Bancorp invested 1.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 13,320 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh has invested 3.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 341 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 988 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,174 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public reported 125,914 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 34,093 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 5,018 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.25 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.